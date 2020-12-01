How beautiful is it that Barre City Council, instead of their regular holiday season 'dollar drop' ("Talk of the Town" David Delcore, Nov. 26), is considering using interest from stone carver Louis Brusa's legacy to his widow to help children in need during the pandemic?
Like many other stone carvers, Brusa died of silicosis from inhaled granite dust, which, as Ed Stanak pointed out in his letter to the editor ("Public Health Risk" same date), made them and perhaps Barre residents in general much more likely to die during the Great Flu Pandemic of 1918.
Though our present pandemic is full of heartbreak, it seems perfect and poignant that Brusa and his widow, no longer alive, thought of helping those in the future.
Let's hope the councilors garner the four votes necessary to allow the Brusas' generosity to manifest for the children of Barre during another great pandemic.
Francette Cerulli
Worcester
