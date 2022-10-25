I recently read “Barred from coaching Randolph soccer team, Northfield police chief claims retaliation” in VTDigger, in which police chief John Helfant states his case that the Orange Southwest School District is retaliating for him being transphobic. Although people have a right to express themselves, when you are a volunteer for a soccer team or a police chief of a town, one must represent and respect all individuals in our community, especially those who have been historically marginalized in our society.
Another issue that came up in the article was his ability for corruption, as small as it may seem. It is a conflict of interest that Helfant conducts his own background and fingerprint checks. The rules are the rules, no matter your economic, social, gender or racial status. Layne Millington, superintendent of Orange Southwest School District, is correct in asking everyone to follow school district policy. If you work or volunteer for a school district, you need to undergo a background and fingerprint check that is independently verified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.