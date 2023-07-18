I recently watched as someone was bringing previously mud-soaked, hazardous debris — an old acoustic guitar, as well as a small luggage suitcase on wheels and other items, which they picked from the multitude of flood debris piles found alongside the sidewalks and roads in downtown Montpelier — into their apartment building even though there was a sign on the main entrance door notifying people not to bring such items into the building … hadn't said anything to the person because I didn't want to get clunked on the head with the guitar.
The only people who should be handling these flood debris piles are those well suited up and properly gloved, as well as authorized, to do so in order for the debris to be carted off to be properly and safely disposed of. These flood debris piles should not be picked through as if they were free piles of items to be taken home and used.