I cannot resist the urge to respond to Dave Spaulding’s criticism of Walter Amses’ commentaries on President Trump’s behavior. Mr. Amses is, indeed, a frequent contributor to the analysis of our president’s frequent inane, infantile and irrational behavior. We need voices like his to keep reminding ourselves why our vote in November is so important.
As Mr. Spaulding points out, a second Trump term may, indeed, adversely affect Mr. Amses’ health; it may do the same for many of us who view with trepidation another four years of this self-centered, ineffective and incompetent president. His lack of leadership and lack of a moral compass would wreak even greater harm to our democracy than it has already done.
Bob Murphy
Barre
