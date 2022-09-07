Bells, whistles, new-fangled diagnostic equipment, oh, my.

Maybe Blue Cross/Blue Shield would like Vermont's only teaching hospital to go back to "listening tubes" instead of ultrasound sonograms, maybe they think X-rays are too modern. As Dr. Stephen Leffler points out in his Sept. 2 op-ed, UVMMC is the most well-equipped hospital in Vermont and like our other hospitals, provides excellent, compassionate care to all its patients.

