Bells, whistles, new-fangled diagnostic equipment, oh, my.
Maybe Blue Cross/Blue Shield would like Vermont's only teaching hospital to go back to "listening tubes" instead of ultrasound sonograms, maybe they think X-rays are too modern. As Dr. Stephen Leffler points out in his Sept. 2 op-ed, UVMMC is the most well-equipped hospital in Vermont and like our other hospitals, provides excellent, compassionate care to all its patients.
I think it is fair to say the availability of health care and the excellence of our medical professionals is second to none. The problem, of course, is how to pay for it all. For-profit insurance companies like BC/BS are in the business of denying claims since each payout reduces their bottom line. And therein lies the major contradiction in the entire system.
"Obama Care" somewhat extended the ability of low-income people to afford private insurance, but did not resolve the contradiction. The only way to do so is to remove health care from "the market." Any market-based system following the rules of supply and demand, means those who can’t afford the "going rate" for services will be denied those services. This applies to pharmaceuticals tenfold.
The way out of this contradiction is some form of Medicare for all. Remove the profit motive from health care and consider it a public good financed by the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.