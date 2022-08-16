Will you be able to afford double-digit rate increases of your health insurance in 2023? If not, please write to Gov. Scott and your legislators.
As reported in the VTDigger, the Green Mountain Care Board voted Thursday for these double-digit increases for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health.
"Enrollees who get their insurance through their small employer would face an average increase of 11.7%, or $71 per month, on their Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont plans. Under MVP, the increase would be 18.3% on average, or $106 per month.
People who buy insurance in the marketplace on their own would face similar increases. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont would raise its premiums by an average of 11.4%, or $79 a month. MVP’s rates would rise 19.3% on average, or $130 a month."
As the GMCB chair said in 2019, “These rates are not affordable. We acknowledge they are not affordable.” The rates are now far higher, and considerably less affordable.
Let's make our voices heard. Write the governor and legislators.
Linda Andrews is the town chair for the Bristol Democratic Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.