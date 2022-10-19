Apparently, real health care would be too un-American.

The recent news that UVM Medical Center ER was so overwhelmed, patients were being urged to seek treatment elsewhere marks quite an accomplishment for Vermont. By creating a system of health care that now features incredibly long waits, and emergency rooms so overwhelmed they are turning patients away to urgent care centers, we have succeeded in making health care all but unattainable at high cost.

