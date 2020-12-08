The World Health Organization has declared Dec. 12 as International Health Care for All Day urging everyone to express their desire for health care for everyone!
Many have noted here in the USA health care stocks are soaring while people are dying of COVID-19. Perhaps it is time for all of us to take a stand against private health insurance companies in the U.S. as many Americans who are surviving COVID-19 are going bankrupt from the costs of health care coverage. But health care stocks are among the most profitable right now in our competitive capitalist system. Do we really need so many expensive administrators/intermediaries to make decisions about whether we are eligible for coverage at such a tragic time?
Here in Vermont, although we have no for-profit health care companies or hospitals, prices are rising precipitously at the very time we all need coverage. Many are unemployed, underemployed and without benefits. It has always been only the large companies, schools, state and national governments that have unions to fight for great benefits. Now, many of these same folks are either home sick, unemployable, taking early retirement or have given up entirely on the right to be eligible for health care.
Wake up, Americans, and join the world nations working to provide health care for all as a right. All we would need to do is take all the money put into the Green Mountain Care Board and OneCareVermont to have taxpayer dollars enough to provide coverage for everyone with no one having to pay premiums, copays or deductibles. We just need the political will to make it happen.
Mary Alice Bisbee
Montpelier
