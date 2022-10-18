Oct. 14 front page headline: "Request opens equity issue." Really? The story is about the Montpellier City Council’s 4-2 vote to essentially waive a long-standing petition requirement, allowing CVHHH to ask the public for funding on the Town Meeting Day ballot. The word equity appears once in the story, in the 12th paragraph. Almost 500 words are read before the word equity appears. And that’s the headline you run? That’s your lead take away from this article? You owe this community an apology.
Shawn Ducey
