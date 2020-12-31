I was reading the legislative priorities in the Dec. 30 paper. By the time I got to the second column, I was beginning to wonder if I was reading the funny papers.
As Rep. Peter Anthony seems to have a vested interest in getting a flood hazard removed from West Second Street, as well as sediment removal approval between Berlin and Willey streets, I begin to wonder if these people are even from Vermont who are representing the people here.
I grew up on Third Street, right across the street from The Times Argus. Nobody in their right mind is going to remove a flood hazard from that area. Why don't you ask The Times Argus why they moved their offices from right there and to the other side of town on the second floor? Since the early 1980s, that area ends up underwater. I remember times dating back to the '80s being able to dive off the front porch.
Here is an idea: Let's move a bunch of out-of-state businesses into the area and load in all kinds of inventory. Then just sit back and wait for the next flood to come, and wash all the radioactive waste from all the industrial operations sitting on the flood plain, straight from here into Lake Champlain — like it's been doing for 100 years.
John Anderson
Barre
