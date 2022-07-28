I wrote this letter to Sen. Josh Hawley. It will be interesting to see if he responds.
Watching the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday night, it was surprising to see you running like a scared rabbit when the rioters broke into the Capitol. After your earlier fist pump of encouragement to the mob, I would have thought you would have greeted these patriots with handshakes and back pats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.