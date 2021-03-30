Reviewing the Perspective section of the March 27-28 Times Argus, my eyes came across another diatribe from Walt Amses pointed at former President Trump and also Republicans in Washington. The title of his attack, “Legacy of hatred,” was laced with hatred. Some of the hate language he used was, “Republican parasites,” “miserable self-serving sociopath” and “deposed creep.” Using hate words detracts from one of the real issues of gun violence. In an effort at full disclosure, I own two guns, a 22-caliber single-shot rifle, and a bb rifle. I did own an elephant killer, which I gave to my grandson.
The reason many Republicans support gun rights is, millions of voters support gun rights, too. Unfortunately, money is important in Washington politics for both parties, but voters are more important. Money does not vote.
Background checks will help a little, but they will not stop gifts and private sales. Background checks do place a small burden on people who want to own a gun, but it diminishes privacy as well. Making large-capacity magazines illegal is probably a waste of time.
Walt, stick with the real issues, unless throwing hate bombs at former President Trump and Republicans is the issue. By the way, Walt, there are no haters in Heaven.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
