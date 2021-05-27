Congratulations to cartoonist Danziger. Relentlessly and viciously anti-Israel, he outdid himself by portraying Israel as a man wearing a star of David on his suit jacket, cynically echoing what Jews were forced to do by the Nazis. And what a brilliant, apt comparison he makes between Derek Chauvin’s murder of George Floyd and Israel’s defense of its citizens against 4,000 missiles aimed at their homes and kindergartens.
I have been a subscriber to the Herald for over 30 years, and while I have disagreed with some of your editorials and cartoons, never have I seen such blatantly antisemitic hatred.
Dr. Robert Alper
East Dorset
Editor's Note: This is the response Jeff Danziger sent to Dr. Alper.
Sorry to have offended with the cartoon in the Herald. The imagery may have been overwrought, but it is hardly antisemitic.
It is anti-Israel in the strongest terms, however, and I’ll continue to make the point. The Israelis are stupid to start and are now finishing up stupid. They are hardly the Jews I used to know, including my father, who would have nothing to do with Israelis and their rotten politics. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the South Pacific in some hellish island fighting, and I am a veteran, including a year in Vietnam I strive to forget.
I don’t know if you have been to Israel, but I have, and it is a country torn by doubt, guilt and the distinct feeling that the center cannot hold. I will always favor the people fighting for their lives, and against the people armed with jet fighters, helicopter gunships and superior electronics. The Palestinians seem to choose to die on their feet rather than on their knees. And the worst part is that the Israelis, after their experiences of the last century, seem to have learned … nothing.
Jeff Danziger is a longtime editorial cartoonist for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. He lives in Dummerston.
