On Feb. 20, Vice President Harris spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, to reassure our NATO allies in light of Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine. Afterward, speaking with the press, a reporter asked Kamala Harris if sanctions would deter Putin. Here is her answer verbatim:
"(T)he Allied relationship is such that we have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one, especially because — remember, also — we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment. And within the context then of the fact that that window is still opening ... although it is absolutely narrowing — but within the context of a diplomatic path still being open, the deterrence effect, we believe, has merit."
Huh?
Every time Ms. Harris answers questions, she makes Dan Quayle and Spiro Agnew look good!
Josephine Collins
Rutland Town
