I would like to respond to Fred Wilber's April 1 letter regarding the Berlin Town Center and his depiction of a "moribund' mall with little to offer besides Walmart. No matter what you think of Walmart, it provides food and goods at reasonable prices to many people. There is more to the mall than Walmart.
In the winter months, it provides a place for walkers to walk and raise money for a charitable cause. They are a socializing community. The mall provides a place for people to exercise at Planet Fitness. It has two fine food shops. It's a great place to buy a pair of shoes. You can get a great haircut at a reasonable price. There are other businesses there that need our local support. Also, it is the temporary home of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.
Hardly a "moribund" place. There is space available in the mall and what better use than a town center? The Berlin Town Center is a creative idea to recycle a space that already exists.
Whit Dall
Montpelier
