Hooray! My initial appointment for COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled. I am so looking forward to Feb. 17.
And there is an underlying, less important, reason I am so looking forward to the 17th! I am not going to wear slippers that day, I am not going to open my bureau drawer and snag out a pair of old sweatpants and sweatshirt. I am, finally, going to open my closet door where many nice slacks and tops have been silently residing all by themselves for months. I will choose a pair of slacks and a coordinating colorful top and then decide which pair of shoes I should wear for the day. I'll use the curling iron and probably lipstick if I remember where either of them are. Then, when I'm in line at the vaccination site, I'll have a cheerful conversation with the person who is 6 feet in front of me, and I'll then turn around and have a lovely visit with the person in line 6 feet behind me.
Hallelujah! What a glorious day I will have! Life is good. Stay well. Stay safe.
Linda Mattsson
Rutland
