It has now been well established that anyone, whether tested and positive or positive and asymptomatic, can spread the coronavirus by breathing. This frees the virus for others to inhale and potentially become infected with a deadly disease. Any infected human, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, is a potentially perfect correlation to the handgun carrier.
Many Americans can obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun. Where available, that right is totally legal and constitutionally guaranteed. However, that does not permit that weapon to be fired when there is no threatening, hostile activity directed against the bearer.
The main difference here is that the handgun must be consciously and purposefully fired, while the virus spreads unintentionally, simply through breathing.
Does our Constitution, guarantor of virtually all of our cherished freedoms, give anyone the right to behave in a way that potentially spreads this lethal virus to others? Anyone may have a lethal weapon in his or her hand, or breath. One does not have the right to threaten others, particularly without provocation.
The threat of the handgun to others is mitigated by law. Until a safe and effective inoculation can be found, the threat of the airborne virus can only be mitigated by our individual behaviors – face masks, testing and quarantine.
How does one handle his or her role as an actual or potential carrier of that deadly virus? How can anyone refuse the only things that can keep him or her from being a killer or, coincidentally, being killed by another carrier?
Haviland Smith
Charlotte
