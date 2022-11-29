"Six people fatally shot at Virginia Walmart" reads this morning’s headlines. Six people who won’t be with their families for Thanksgiving. Six people who won’t be with their families for any holiday ever again. Six families, and probably more, whose lives have been torn to shreds because this country has a gun sickness.
Yes, the United States has a gun sickness and if you are part of that sickness, you’re fooling yourself if you think more guns are the answer to this gun sickness. You are fooling yourself if you think this sickness won’t affect you, your family or your community, because it already has. If you have kids, or grandkids, have teachers in your family or know teachers, you already know they go to school behind locked doors and practice "Live shooter drills" because this sickness you support has them all petrified. You may have noticed when, and if, you openly carry that sidearm in public, people try to avoid you, the same way they avoid people who smoke because they’re aware of the cancer.
