Picture that you have one mosquito flying around you, annoying but manageable. Now picture that you are standing in the middle of a swarm of mosquitos. In which scenario are you more likely to be bitten?

Or picture two parking lots emptying after a ball game. One has 100 cars, the other 500 cars. Which one is more likely to have a fender-bender?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.