Maybe this whole gun control thing has the wrong approach. A couple of decades ago, I heard a speaker say Vermonters are more likely to sue those who have wronged them. Maybe instead of buying guns and ammo, those who are upset with someone or something should use their money to have a lawyer intervene to help make things right.
Another approach would be to be bombarded with ads that talk about correct use of guns, which involves responsibility for their proper use, care and storage.
Most movies have guns and seem to be influencing people who are upset or cannot understand that these are just actors on a screen or stage.
All our freedoms have responsibilities that need to be taken seriously.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.