I can only speak for myself, but I'm continually flabbergasted at our elected officials trying to tell me "Just one more gun law will put the end to 'gun violence.'" while the truth, that they'd ought to know, is that not one 'anti-gun' law put forth so far has had any effect at all … not one, on 'gun violence.'
Since the criminal mind seems bent on defying any existing 'crime laws,' last I knew, murder is still a crime, and any gun is an inanimate object until held by a trigger-happy criminal psycho who has not the least desire to obey any laws.
I'm sick of being told by politicians that I'm not smart enough to know there's still yet 'a law' to be passed that will end all of this criminal violence … no, no there's not.
And I just saw a Becca Balint commercial telling me "We can end gun violence." Well, no, no, you can't, since it's not being done by any lawful person anywhere, and you've all been going after the wrong end of the issue all these decades, anyway.
It's never been about the tool used for violence, it's the criminal mind that's been pulling the trigger. As an equivalent, why is just anybody of the correct age able to buy a car and get drunk and kill someone with it … is it the vehicle's fault or the driver's? There's no denying what the answer is for 'fault' of drunken driving, yes?
Luckily, the SCOTUS is finally nullifying local and federal laws that have been totally unconstitutional from their initial, ill-conceived, thus illegal, onset.
Marc Patch
Pittsford
