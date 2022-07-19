Marc Patch, in his letter to the editor of 14 July, repeats the flawed thinking of many on the topic of gun violence. Namely, “It isn't guns that kill people, people kill people.”
That statement may be technically true, but misses the point altogether that, without the presence of so many guns in our society, the ability of “people to kill people” would be greatly diminished.
Marc, it is not true that gun laws have no effect on criminals' (or anyone's) ability to create mayhem. This problem has been faced, and solved, in other countries. Laws in places like New Zealand and elsewhere have effectively eliminated the kinds of gun-related violence that Americans face every day.
We can do it here, too. All we need is for elected U.S. representatives and senators to take off their blinders, stop repeating flawed arguments such as Marc's, and enact legislation to drastically limit the accessibility of dangerous weapons in our society.
Bob Murphy
Barre Town
