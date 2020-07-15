Walt Amses makes the highly questionable assertion in his latest excoriation of President Trump that "Americans are pretty clear... that they strongly believe in rational gun control." Some Americans are "pretty clear," but polls on this issue have proven to be unreliable.
In fact, gun sales, based on federal background checks, have been increasing dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic and are also booming as fears rise of an anti-gun Biden presidency. A much higher percentage of women are now apparently buying guns, and new immigrants from totalitarian or crime-ridden countries without that freedom are also exercising their rights as Americans. Despite the lobbying efforts of billionaire Michael Bloomberg and the several anti-gun organizations he lavishly funds, NRA membership is at 5 million, and that's just the tip of the gun hobbyist and gun rights iceberg.
Both Hillary Clinton and Al Gore lost the presidency, it can be argued, because they strongly supported "rational" gun control – "rational" being code for eventual confiscation by the government. There is a relatively silent but huge number of Americans who will overlook Mr. Trump's considerable failings and, in the NRA's words, "vote freedom first."
Gun control has not traditionally been a Democratic issue, although in the Deep South it was used to keep Blacks more vulnerable to attack, and in the Northern cities, it was a way to keep potentially radical 20th-century immigrants from getting weapons. The smartest Democrat in the room, Howard Dean, never made gun control his issue, and neither, until he compromised with the new Democratic establishment, did Bernie Sanders. If Trump wins in November, I think more Democrats will be following Dean's example.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
