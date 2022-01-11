A recent commentary by David Searles has me writing today. If anyone makes a statement in response to what should be discussed that isn't liked, Mr. DePoy responds.
Quite frankly, it's sad that there's a day opinions are not welcome. My god. You both need to stop. Neither one of you are right! Why does this matter anyway in a time when millions of people are losing their lives to a disease without a cure!
You two are worrying about some stupid sidewalk issue that Rutland has allowed to slide for decades. Are you out of your minds? You both have no idea. I live here, too. Is this Disney to you two? Stop making your little boy schoolyard garbage our garbage. Grow up.
Nick Searles
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.