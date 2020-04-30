I read in The Times Argus, in an article about relaxing restrictions for stores, "The governor said social distancing must be maintained at all times and people are to wear masks when in public.”
I haven't been grocery shopping often, but in the past two weeks, I shopped for a vulnerable neighbor twice, and was shocked at the number of people who were not wearing masks. I had to pass by some of them, two gents chatting together in front of the checkout area — no masks, some younger men and a few women without masks. I felt angry.
Grocery store workers, often minimum-wage, part-time, no-benefit, are being exposed to these people on a daily basis. We now know asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19. We are thanking health care professionals — and rightly so, but we are not willing to protect our grocery store workers, who are being asked to work extra long hours, with proper PPE, to stand and make it so all of us can buy groceries? I expect better from Americans than that.
So what are the rest of us to do? Shall we all say to them, "If you don't care about your own life, or that of your family, will you care about the checkout clerks and their families?" I can't shake and shame them, so I hope we can collectively encourage them to "do the right thing, and wear a mask while grocery shopping." (I respect anyone who cannot do this because of a disability — but that is rare.)
Bern Rose
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.