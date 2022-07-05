In his attack on Joe Biden, blaming him for the huge rise in petroleum fuel prices, Frank Mazar totally misrepresents the situation.
He is correct that the rise in these prices will likely have a very negative impact on all of us, but he avoids any mention of the real cause of those fuel price increases. Joe Biden did not cause the problem, it was the oil companies themselves that caused the problem by jacking up the price of their fuel in order to create historically high profit margins.
Kirk Gardner
Montpelier
