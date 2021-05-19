It’s no secret Vermonters have struggled during the pandemic. From layoffs to business closures, everyone knows someone who’s hurting. However, with Vermonters doing their part to get vaccinated, we now have an opportunity to help our state recover and get people back on their feet.
The Biden administration has announced a bold and expansive environmental agenda that seeks to achieve 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. This will require support and coordination from states across the country, including our own.
As our nation and the rest of the world look to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, there is an urgent need to diversify energy options. In New England, that need is even greater — our region is home to six of the most expensive states in the nation for energy costs.
Clean energy initiatives are the perfect marriage of sound fiscal and environmental policy. They help deliver reliable energy from clean sources such as wind, hydro and solar, offering us a way to protect the planet and diversify energy offerings.
These projects are not only integral in the fight against climate change, but they also offer a myriad of economic benefits. They can bring thousands of excellent paying, union jobs to Vermont, making a real and immediate difference in the lives of many.
Thanks to Biden’s climate agenda, green infrastructure projects are coming — they will soon be prevalent throughout the country. Vermont must be a leader in this movement and secure a better economic and environmental future for our state.
Conor Casey
Montpelier
