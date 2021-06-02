President Biden has proposed his climate agenda, making it clear we have to prepare for a “greener” future, sooner rather than later.
The climate objectives of the White House are bold: 100% carbon-free/pollution-free electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Vermont, like other New England states, will need to strategically target areas where we can speed the transition to this new climate-conscious era.
One way we can accomplish this is through green infrastructure projects.
In Vermont, we are heavily dependent upon fossil fuels for our energy needs. We send hundreds of millions of dollars out of our economy every year because of our addiction to fossil fuels. To shift away from our addiction, we need to embrace and invest in green infrastructure initiatives.
Clean energy projects benefit our environment and our economy. These initiatives help upgrade our infrastructure, diversify our energy options by adding wind and solar resources to our electrical grid and increase our quality of life.
Again, beyond the environmental advantages, clean energy initiatives also have a positive influence on Vermont’s overall economy. Hundreds and thousands of jobs and increased cash flow will come to the areas surrounding project sites. As Vermont looks to recover from the pandemic and reopen, these projects can help keep Vermonters' money in our local economy rather than sending it out of the state and out of the country.
Bob Farnham
Bradford
