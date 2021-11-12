The members of the American Legion Auxiliary West Rutland Unit 87 and the rest of the West Rutland American Legion family express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who have served, and are serving, in the United States Armed Forces.
Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for the security we have here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us.
We invite everyone to pause today to remember those who are serving their country and have fought for our freedoms; please give thanks to those around you who have served. The American Legion family exists to serve veterans and active duty troops. Please don't hesitate to contact any member of this family of volunteers if you know of needs. Please leave a message at (802) 438-5111.
Ellen Wakker
West Rutland
