During and after periods of significant societal distress and widespread financial difficulties, much like the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has often provided financial opportunities for society to get back on its feet and provide anchors of hope. Years ago, the Works Progress Administration, known as WPA, investments provided many significant public, municipal projects in the wake of the Great Depression, which had otherwise crushed the U.S. economically.

One such WPA investment is our own Barre “Aud,” completed in 1939.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.