During and after periods of significant societal distress and widespread financial difficulties, much like the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has often provided financial opportunities for society to get back on its feet and provide anchors of hope. Years ago, the Works Progress Administration, known as WPA, investments provided many significant public, municipal projects in the wake of the Great Depression, which had otherwise crushed the U.S. economically.
One such WPA investment is our own Barre “Aud,” completed in 1939.
We are grateful the Aud was named to receive an infusion of much-needed funding, via congressionally directed spending, enabling Barre City to make essential investments in this historic resource and be more responsive to the needs of persons around our region. On behalf of our community and the many people who depend on the programs and services provided at the Aud, thank you, Sen. Bernie Sanders, staff and others who provided support.
Additionally, we extend gratitude to Norwich University, specifically professors Kelley, Atwood and Forcier, for recognizing the potential in our Aud and selecting it for the Norwich University Senior Project this year. Taken together, the strategic planning activities and investment will situate the Aud to be an invaluable economic driver and community resource for many years to come. We look forward to continuing to make history in central Vermont.
The author is Civic Center Committee vice-chair.
