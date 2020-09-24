Is Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine unconstitutional? How about Secretary of Education Dan French? Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle? Should we allow them to develop policy and adopt rules that affect all of us?
By Governor Scott’s reasoning, we should ignore them and get rid of them. He claims that the council created in the Global Warming Solutions Act is unconstitutional because it allows an unelected board to develop a plan and make rules.
Other than legislators, we elect only six state officers: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and auditor of accounts. All the other secretaries and commissioners in state government are appointed by the governor. They are unelected and it is part of their jobs to adopt rules and make decisions on our behalf. Otherwise, there is not much point in having them.
We have a long history of unelected boards making rules and decisions on our behalf. The Liquor Control Board, the Labor Relations Board and the Public Utilities Commission come to mind. If Governor Scott’s reasoning is correct, we should toss them out.
No unelected official or board can levy taxes or pass laws. Only the Legislature has that power. Nothing in the Global Warming Solutions Act changes that.
Rep. Tommy Walz
Barre
