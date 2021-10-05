This is an open letter to our Vermont Senators Leahy, Sanders, and Representative Welch.
Could you please explain to me why people from another country who have been brought here to our country are not held to the same standards as U.S. citizens? We have also allowed over 1 million people to cross the southern border and been released without being health checked prior to being moved about the country. Estimates are 20% or more have COVID-19 and various other diseases.
Today, the House and the Senate passed a $6.3 billion aid package for the 112,000 Afghans whom we brought to this country. Many of them “may be” people who helped us in Afghanistan but most were not vetted. They are guaranteed lifetime welfare. They also are not mandated to get the COVID vaccine, but American citizens must get the jab, or they get fired and are not eligible for unemployment because of their choice.
I know we are a country of immigrants but when my grandparents came here through Ellis Island, people who where sick were sent back and not allowed entry.
I just would like some explanation as to why you are supporting this?
Mark Donka
Hartford
