News about Putin’s Russia often refers to “oligarchs.” These are extremely wealthy people who use their wealth and power to shape government policies to further enrich themselves.
The U.S., of course, also has oligarchs — billionaires and corporate leaders. Their money impacts our elections and laws through gifts to candidates and political action committees. People in Congress spend much of their time raising money for their elections; that money comes with strings attached.
Ninety years ago, in the depths of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke to the balance the U.S. would have to straddle if it wanted to avoid fascism on the one hand and communism on the other.
Roosevelt, in his inaugural address as president, said “There are two ways of viewing the government's duty in matters affecting economic and social life. The first sees to it that a favored few are helped and hopes that some of their prosperity will leak through, sift through, to labor, to the farmer, to the small businessman.”
The other, he said, “is based upon the simple moral principle: The welfare and the soundness of a nation depend first upon what the great mass of the people wish and need; and second, whether or not they are getting it.”
Under FDR, our nation turned to the second option.
Radical Republicans would like to return the U.S. to the 1920s. They favor unfettered capitalism regardless of the impact on the average American. They say our government is too big and too expensive. Under Presidents Bush and Trump, major tax reforms have undermined the federal financial underpinnings.
We must reaffirm the value of a government of the people — despite its flaws. A hands-off government that lets people lose their homes, starve and die from treatable illnesses, must not be our future.