There are at least 30 million Americans who have had their federal unemployment support cut off by the Republican Party — a political party not only completely shut off from the reality those 30 million are facing, but have also lost, in their quest for personal wealth, any degree of empathy and understanding for those of the working class and the working poor.
This is seen so clearly when MnuchIn, like an automaton, stands before the American people and has the gall to degrade those who were working but lost their employment as consequence of Trump and his disciples choosing not to protect us from the COVID-19 plague. He then unemotionally and without empathy states unemployment support will not be forthcoming on account of such support encouraging those recipients who make more than their wages through such financial relief, to not return to work.
That is a lie and degradation to those who want to work. But it does have a hidden truth: minimum wage is not a livable wage.
The real answer to the situation is to continue to support the unemployed in order that those who did not choose to be without a job can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads while Congress addresses the overriding issue and passes legislation in support of a livable wage.
But since this Senate can’t even pass gas even though it is filled with hot air, we will wait until Hell freezes over before that comes to fruition. While what does come to fruition is the destruction of the lives of more than 30 million Americans and a hastening of our economy going belly up.
William Gay
Montpelier
