America’s seniors face grave immediate and long-term threats - that Republicans are making worse!
COVID-19 is the most pressing threat - made worse by GOP inaction. Age, and its accompanying health issues, and the fact many reside in nursing homes, all make them more vulnerable to the virus. Republicans have rejected legislation that would assure testing for nursing homes and get PPE to all health care workers. So seniors have died and will continue to die.
Financial and health insecurity are looming threats - made worse by GOP plans. First, Donald Trump not only continues to undermine the Affordable Care Act, which has enabled millions of seniors to get health insurance, but is now pressing for a “payroll tax cut” that would reduce or eliminate Social Security and Medicare’s dedicated funding. Second, Jared Kushner is touting his Eagle Plan which would raise the retirement age. Third, Mitt Romney wants Congress to pass his Trust Act, which voters overwhelmingly rejected when he proposed it as a presidential candidate in 2012 because it would create a non-elected commission that could work behind closed doors to fast-track to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.
Clearly, a GOP vote would be contrary to any senior’s self-interest!
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.