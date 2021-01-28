Recently, friends and I, some former Republican voters, have generated a list of what the GOP (formerly Grand Old Party) really stands for now. In light of so many GOP Congress people willing to perpetuate the Big Lie of "election fraud," refuse to denounce the attempted coup and traitorously violate their oaths to the Constitution, my buddies and I generated this list of what this faction of the GOP really stands for today. We hope it could be the new parlor game of 2021. Play with your friends, win valuable prizes! In no particular order:
Galling Opposite of Patriotism
Ginormous Obstinate Poltroons
Give up Our Principles
Guileful Obstructive Pansies
Guardians of Oppositional Partisanship
Generators of Optimal Perfidy
Grand Odious Polemicists
Gutless Oily Punks
Garrulous Obsequious Putzes
Bill Conley
Dummerston
