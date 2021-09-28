On the seventh hour of my long drive, with an hour remaining to reach my home, I heard the unwanted sound of thump, thump, thump. Yup, the tire was totally flat and I was going nowhere. I called AAA and waited. And waited some more.
After nearly two hours, a man pulled up, got out his hydraulic jack and in no time, had the flat off and the spare (after he blew it up) on and I was on my way. I was near Plainfield and this man, whose name I did not get, lives nearby. He is a motorcycle enthusiast and goes on rides every weekend. As it turns out, he had just returned from a ride to Hartland where I used to live. Barre is very lucky to have him as a snowplow driver. I tell you all this in hopes you know him and please thank him for being such a good Samaritan. He saw me on the side of the road while rushing home on his bike to miss the rainstorm about to let loose. He grabbed his truck and came back to help me.
I am so thankful and appreciative that there was a person willing to take the time to help me. It is a reminder to all of us: take the time to stop our busy lives and help others! Thank you so much!
P.S. He wouldn't accept my offer of a monetary thank you, which compelled me to try to reach him by writing to the paper.
Sarah Woodhead
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.