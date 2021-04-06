Good riddance to the hotel and parking garage proposal.
While Montpelier may not have a hole in the ground similar to Burlington and Newport, we do have a gaping hole in the public trust engendered by this misguided project and city officials' reckless end-run around prior riverfront plans, civic policy, law, respect for public participation and due diligence.
The city never completed visual assessments, yet the city designed and then redesigned the project after the bond was voted. City staff were allowed to speak up and deceive as to building and utility pole heights at council public hearings.
The architects, with city support, refused to release the work product that was paid for with city funds being the 3D models of the hotel to support independent, objective, third-party analysis of view impacts.
Prior plans to preserve our riverfront as an arts and recreation space were run over like a steamroller with no regard for civic priorities. The toxic soils under the Capitol Plaza parking lot were about to become the city's liability in this ill-fated scenario.
We are truly fortunate some committed patriots in Montpelier stood firm and opposed this fiasco as long as was necessary in order to see it put to rest.
Now we have an opportunity to reimagine our riverfront and reimagine more importantly, a more accountable city government and city council that doesn't try to sweep aside valid concerns in favor of ambitious and reckless projects, poorly planned.
We can now reset our priorities to more importantly focus on public restrooms, affordable housing, neglected public infrastructure and homeless services. Imagine.
Stephen Whitaker
Montpelier
