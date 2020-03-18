On Saturday, March 14, the Worcester United Methodist Church hosted an Indian dinner. The delicious meal was made and donated by the Singh family (LBJ's) as a fundraiser for the Worcester Food Shelf. A huge thank you goes out to the Singh family for their generous donation of food. Also, many thanks to everyone who attended and for their generous donations which resulted in $1,000 for the cause. A fabulous meal was enjoyed by so many and we thank you all for making this event a complete success.
Judy Knapp
Worcester
