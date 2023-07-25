There are many neighbors and friends assisting with Barre City recovery and for that I am very grateful. One volunteer stands out not just because he seems to be everywhere doing everything, but because he is also the mayor in charge of shepherding the city through this muck and mire. Mayor Jake rode his bike around the city as soon as it was safe after the flooding, to check on the conditions has been working every day since. This is the kind of leadership our city deserves and needs, kind, compassionate, hard-working, not for his own ego and monetary gain, but for the people — a good model for other politicians in our nation.
Joelen Mulvaney