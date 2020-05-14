I was so proud of our state on Saturday, May 9, when residents did not gather in large numbers for The Protest to End Quarantine. I was very concerned when I saw a Front Porch Forum post beckoning citizens to march on Montpelier, even calling for people to round up their friends who are veterans (one group of people who could be most susceptible to contracting the virus). The report was, about 20 people gathered and four of those were UVM Medical Center nurses who went there to counter-protest.
Most Vermont residents had the good sense to “Stay Home and Stay Safe.” First of all, what is there to protest? Governor Scott is doing a great job of trying to get us all back to work while keeping that miserable curve flat. He is most eager to open the economy; he is using all the scientific data available to inform his decisions and he is taking the advice of experts like Dr. Levine.
We Vermonters are an independent group of folks with a variety of beliefs and opinions but there is one thing we seem to all agree on — we want to stay alive.
The very best way to make your concerns known is to call, email or write a letter to Scott himself. Your concern will be made known and you will probably get a response in the form of a reply to your email or by return mail.
Here is the contact information: Executive Office of Gov. Phil Scott, 109 State St., Pavilion, Montpelier, VT 05609; Phone 828-3333, TTY (800) 649-6825, Fax 828-3339, governor.vermont.gov/email is the email link.
Let’s keep that curve flat.
Bonnie Hanley
Castleton
The writer is a registered nurse.
