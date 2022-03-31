Williamstown's Fire Chief William Graham, in my opinion, made the correct decision regarding the old Rosewood Inn. The location of that building in the midst of so many other well-aged, wooden homes made for unnecessarily unsafe conditions for even a controlled burn.
I live a mile away from the location, and my family and I would not have been threatened. But many of my fellow townspeople have homes where they live and store their entire lives either directly next door, or well within reasonable concern. This was my concern. This, and the reality there are many ways to do realistic firefighter training that do not entail the risks presented at the Rosewood Inn.
In general, the people of Williamstown are, like every place else, good people who want to do the right thing from day to day. Over the years, I've been involved with issues that have involved heartfelt differences and conflicting goals, and over the years, I've seen folks reach group (democratic) decisions on a myriad of issues.
Fire Chief Graham's decision was the right one in my view, and by the way, CVFiber has been doing pole inventory in town, and that is meaningful work regarding bringing high quality, modern day communications into town via our very own Communications Union District.
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
