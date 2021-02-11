I was glad to hear that Bernie Sanders has assumed the position of Budget Committee chairman. He recently outlined some of the strategies he intends to use in our fight against climate change. As a mother and grandmother, this is a very important issue for me. I want our children to inherit a planet that is beautiful and where they can survive and thrive.
The strategies Sen. Sanders mentioned are great. However, it seems there is an important piece missing, one that provides the base for others — the Carbon Cash-Back approach.
The CCB approach involves putting a price on carbon at the source and distributing the collected money equally to residents as a monthly dividend. The fee increases each year, so companies can plan for it, and it eventually reaches a price that gets us to our emissions target by 2030.
It is a market-based approach that many economists support. And because most households, particularly lower income households, get more in dividends than they pay out in higher prices (citizensclimatelobby.org/household-impact-study), it is popular.
Many Republicans support CCB as well. This is important because it could serve as a bridge across parties and actually strengthen CCB legislation.
The other benefit to this solution is its reach. Other countries would follow our example and set their own carbon pricing systems because they could collect the fees for themselves, rather than giving them to the U.S. This is exactly what we need. The whole world will have to come together to solve this crisis.
A CCB approach is the quickest, most effective and most bipartisan way to solve this climate crisis.
Hopefully, Sanders will consider this as he begins his new position.
Barbara Southard
Bradford, New Hampshire
