I would like to thank Eric Blaisdell for once again highlighting the homeless population in our community.
At the same time, the Berlin Police Department is to be commended for their care and compassion in monitoring the well-being of our most vulnerable citizens. Our local police forces have a much larger job than many of us realize.
Until our society develops a care system that begins at the bottom, with those who need a stimulus package the most, we will never be a great society.
It rankles that here, in central Vermont, millions of dollars can be spent on bike paths and recreational pursuits, when there is such an underserved homeless population in such great need.
We are privileged to live in such a beautiful and caring state. Those among us of modest or great wealth have an obligation to share and give back.
Mick Eckart
Worcester
