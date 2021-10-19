It is true as Goddard College board president William-Toure points out, that alumni were included in the presidential search along with faculty and staff.
However, community input was entirely ignored. An overwhelming majority of faculty and alums were opposed to Hocoy’s election; in fact, there was widespread surprise and dismay that someone so unaligned with our values and our pedagogy, was even a candidate.
I have been faculty at Goddard for almost 30 years. The Alumni Council, far from being some disgruntled fringe group, embodies the best of what this college is all about. They are passionate enough about the kind of education they received to be willing to go to tremendous lengths so that students will continue to experience it for generations to come.
Lise Weil
Montreal, Quebec
