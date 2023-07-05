Goals met?

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
During this Fourth of July holiday in the United States of America, let’s ask ourselves three questions: 1) Do we believe all people are created equal or do we believe some people are created superior or inferior? 2) Do we believe, in 2023, that all people have more equal life, liberty and chances to pursue happiness than they did in 1776? 3) Do we believe our American governments today are working to secure these rights for all Americans or are they are failing to promote equality?
The author is a retired American government teacher.