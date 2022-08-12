Did you notice it's been a bit warm lately? Do you think this could be related to global warming? Are the ice caps melting and the oceans rising? Are storms more severe with increased flooding? Do other areas experience droughts with uncontrolled wildfires? Are ecosystems being destroyed by the changing climates? Are we able to produce enough food for the world's population?
Burning of fossil fuels during the past century has emitted tons of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere, which entraps heat (the so-called greenhouse effect). At times, there has been a feeling of hopelessness and a fear that global warming has already gone too far to be reversed. How can we possibly stop this runaway train? For decades, government and industry have not stepped up to provide solutions. To give an idea of the stupidity that exists, former President Trump thought global warming was a hoax and withdrew us from the Paris agreement.
