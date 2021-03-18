Global Recycling Day
March 18 is Global Recycling Day. Is your family doing everything it can to reduce waste?
There is an emphasis placed on recycling plastic, so it is important to understand how to recycle plastic properly. Plastics numbered 1 and 2 can be recycled in most curbside programs while materials like number 6 plastic cannot be recycled in most places.
Recycling plastic is important, but we must also prioritize recycling glass and aluminum containers. These two materials require more greenhouse gasses in production and transportation than plastic. If these products end up in landfills, they can take thousands — or even millions — of years to decompose.
Polling finds a lack of access is the most common reason people say they don’t recycle. But thanks to advances in recycling, the majority of people have access to curbside recycling. Just be sure to check with your local recycling program to confirm it accepts materials like glass, cartons, or number 5 plastic before tossing it in the bin. These products may not be accepted in all curbside programs. Each family can do more to reduce waste by choosing to recycle. For more information, visit RecyclingFacts.com.
James Bowers
Campaign for Recycling Awareness Managing Director
