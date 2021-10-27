I was appalled to learn about Global Foundries' proposed plan to form its own electrical utility, thus circumventing the carbon reduction goals laid out in the State of Vermont's new climate plan. Worse yet, it appears the Scott administration is prepared to rubber-stamp this proposal and exempt them from state law.
Global Foundries accounts for 8% of Vermont's electricity use, which is more than the city of Burlington uses, and has been quite explicit about why they are doing this: They want to buy the cheapest power possible on the open market. If allowed to do this, they will buy power from dirty fossil fuel sources. The corporation's emissions will increase, and the rest of us will end up paying the price — now and for generations to come.
At a time when we, as Vermonters, have come together to commit to meaningful action (the Global Warming Solutions Act) to reduce emissions in our state, it is simply not fair to let this big corporation get a free pass while many hardworking Vermont families do their part. We, Vermonters, have until Nov. 1 to tell the Public Utilities Commission to reject this deal.
Gretchen Elias
Montpelier
