It has been a great start for Dan and the crew at the Barre Opera House.
The first act was the legendary Tom Rush, on stage alone with his many guitars. He brought back great memories of listening to him and his group of talented friends at Boston folk clubs in the '60s, including the likes of Joni Mitchell, Tim Harden and others.
Next appearing was the "dead ringer" imitation band to the Rolling Stones, allowing many white- and gray-haired individuals to dance and sing all night long. That brought back for me a recollection of the great 1969 concert at the old Boston Garden, with Mick dancing with Ike and Tina Turner on stage to "Jumping Jack Flash" and BB King jamming with Keith Richards.
The next event? The incomparable Tom Papa. How can one person be that funny, and hold the attention of a crowd for 90 minutes, great fun!
And last, but not least? The better than ever group, Wailin' Jenny, showing that, amazingly, three women can morph into one angelic voice.
It was, also, a great evening. I am told there is more great talent on the way, award-winning groups from Canada and Ireland.
We are very lucky. There is not a bad seat in the entire place and with state-of-the-art sound. Congrats to all who make the great events possible. Please support the Opera House in Barre. It is gem.
Alan Rome
East Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.